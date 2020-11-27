SVB Leerink Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $520.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.64.

ALGN opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

