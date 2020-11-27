Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Cap Tops $1.91 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Swingby token can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $410,375.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00180094 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

