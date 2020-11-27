Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lifted by Truist from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of SNV opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 91,853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 229,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,633 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

