Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Target by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Target by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after purchasing an additional 806,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.80. 64,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

