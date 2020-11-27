Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Argus currently has $205.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.77.

TGT stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

