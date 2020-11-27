Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TARO. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO opened at $68.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.