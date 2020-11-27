TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Raised to Buy at Oddo Bhf

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

