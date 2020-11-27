Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Ternium has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,981 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,033,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 189,937 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Ternium by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,896,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ternium by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,763,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ternium by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

