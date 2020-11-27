Terracoin Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $857,554.63 and $509.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.01556316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00104410 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00366756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

