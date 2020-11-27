Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Tops $857,554.63

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Terracoin has a market cap of $857,554.63 and $509.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.01556316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00104410 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00366756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

