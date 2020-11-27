Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $560.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $500.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.78.

Shares of TSLA opened at $574.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.51 and a 200 day moving average of $329.49. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $574.00. The firm has a market cap of $544.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

