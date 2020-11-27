Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.18. 10,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,099. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

