TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of TFS Financial worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. CWM LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 139.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 862.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFSL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,428. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on TFSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

