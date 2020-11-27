The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $62.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,278,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 175,198 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 554,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

