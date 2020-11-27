The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

Shares of BA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.70. 147,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,558,660. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.21.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

