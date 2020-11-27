The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.73. 21,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,219. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.00.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

