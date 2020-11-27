The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO remained flat at $$52.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

