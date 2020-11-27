The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Gap posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

The Gap stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 114,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,477,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

