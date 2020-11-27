The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $21.53 Average PT from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get The Gap alerts:

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526,089 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 140,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.