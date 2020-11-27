The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) a GBX 525 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 397.85 ($5.20) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.66.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.