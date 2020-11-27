The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,618. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.01. The firm has a market cap of $294.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.