The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. 35,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,422,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

