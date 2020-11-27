The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

PG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.14. 81,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

