The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The Sage Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

