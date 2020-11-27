The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.26.

TTD stock opened at $871.50 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $868.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.69, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.97.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

