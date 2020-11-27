The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $750.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $570.26.

Shares of TTD opened at $862.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $868.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total transaction of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $25,727,541. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

