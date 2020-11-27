The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 524.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 315,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 41.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 457,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $148.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

