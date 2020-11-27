The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lifted by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 3.8% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,047. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 196.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

