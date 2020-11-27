Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $451.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.