Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $450.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

