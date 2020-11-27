Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises about 1.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 227,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.79. 1,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $78.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

