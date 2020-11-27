Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 155,894 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Total were worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

