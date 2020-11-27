TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 10,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.66.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,020. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 261,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.