Traders Buy High Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,927 call options.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 156,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

