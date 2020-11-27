Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,457 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 3,031 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $735,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,518.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 17,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $180,842.13. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,859 shares of company stock valued at $959,152. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth about $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

SSSS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 22,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,612. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $241.56 million, a P/E ratio of 93.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -204.08%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

