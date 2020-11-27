Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 19,247 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,330% compared to the average volume of 792 put options.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

SNCR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 15,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

