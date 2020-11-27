Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,037 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,471% compared to the average daily volume of 31 call options.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 13,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $547,318.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $558,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of YMAB traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.