TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TransDigm Group by 228.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TransDigm Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,475,000 after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $602.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,444. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,296 shares of company stock valued at $77,583,154 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.