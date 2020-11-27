Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,752 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Tuscan worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tuscan by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuscan by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuscan by 812.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 749,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuscan alerts:

THCB stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 361,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Tuscan Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.