Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 212.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $16,445,180. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $414.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $429.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

