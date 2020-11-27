Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $18,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,098,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,647.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $19,600.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

