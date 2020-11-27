UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Trimmed by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 641,932 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of UBS Group worth $26,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in UBS Group by 475.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,690,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

