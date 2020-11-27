UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €100.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.50 ($113.53).

ETR:WCH opened at €99.44 ($116.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.94. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €96.04 ($112.99). The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

