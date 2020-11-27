UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 223,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

