UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Eiffage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eiffage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eiffage currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $19.75 on Monday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

