UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $119.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

