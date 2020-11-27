UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 27,900 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.29% of Agree Realty worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,633. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

