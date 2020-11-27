UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 613,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,632,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.