UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,323 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,561,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after buying an additional 428,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,109,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

