UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.70. 111,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,791. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,002 shares of company stock worth $21,248,416. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

